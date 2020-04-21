German gov’t advises consumers against making any holiday plans at present

German consumers should refrain from making any holiday plans at present, the government advised on Tuesday.

“There will not be a normal holiday season with full beach bars and full mountain huts this year,” said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, adding that business as usual would be “irresponsible.”

The worldwide travel warning from Germany’s Foreign Office was still valid until May 3, the government stressed. In many popular holiday destinations for Germans, there were still active curfews and entry bans.

“Whether and what kind” of travel to both national and international locations was possible in summer would depend on the development of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the government.