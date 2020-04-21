Iran’s tourism sector pins hope on more gov’t support amid COVID-19

The outbreak of novel coronavirus in Iran since two months ago has had a striking impact on the tourism sector, which necessitates significant government contribution to survive, an Iranian tourism official said on Tuesday.

The Iranian government has announced that it will bail out coronavirus-hit businesses and low-income households by offering a sum of 4.8 billion U.S. dollars in loans with a 12 percent interest rate.

Besides, the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Ministry has also put forward a rescue package for tourism businesses.

“The bailouts don’t offer that much of a cure as the pandemic has brought tourism to a standstill for two months now,” Amir-Pouya Rafiei-Shad, the head of Tehran Province Tour and Travel Agencies Association, was quoted by Financial Tribune daily as saying.

The government needs to offer tax exemption to tourism industry and lend some support for providing social welfare to employees of this sector, Rafiei-Shad said.

“The financial supports of the government could help save jobs and prevent the bankruptcy of travel agencies,” he said.

Also, Jamshid Hamzehzadeh, the head of Iran Hoteliers’ Association, said the government bailout for tourism businesses is not enough for financial compensations of an employee’s services.

“The government needs to offer loans at low interest rates like 5 percent instead of 12 percent to tourism industry and to consider a five-year period for the repayment of loans with a one-year moratorium period,” Hamzehzadeh said.

The emergence of COVID-19 in Iran in February caused many Iranians to stay home and cancel their domestic trips during the normally busy season of the Iranian New Year, which fell on March 20.

Furthermore, Shiite Muslims in neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Bahrain, Azerbaijan and Iraq, who normally make trips to holy Iranian cities or come to Iran for medical care, could not enter the country because of the outbreak.

Besides, Iran’s government has taken actions to temporarily bring the country’s domestic tourism sector to a halt by closing cultural centers and high-risk economic activities which encompass tourism businesses as well.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19, and it records one of the highest number of confirmed cases and death toll in the Middle East region.