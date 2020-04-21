Syria says ready to help citizens return home amid COVID-19 outbreak: embassy

The Syrian embassy in Lebanon announced on Tuesday the Syrian government’s readiness to help its citizens return to their homeland amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the National News Agency reported.

The embassy said the help covers Syrians who work outside the country, the elderly, pregnant women, people with special needs and those who have residency permits or study in foreign countries.

However, Syrian Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Abdel Karim Ali told Xinhua that Syria cannot, for the time being, receive its refugees because of the large number and the limited capacity to conduct COVID-19 tests and isolate the infected cases.

“Of course, we welcome our people to return to their homeland but we are going through a very tough period now due to the virus,” Ali said.