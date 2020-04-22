Erdogan says COVID-19 curve in Turkey begins flattening

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the curve of COVID-19 in Turkey has begun flattening thanks to the timely measures.

“In Turkey, like all the world, we are conducting an intense struggle against the coronavirus outbreak,” Erdogan said, speaking to his party’s central executive board via a video conference from Istanbul.

“However, our difference from other countries is that we have a strong health infrastructure and we have taken the necessary precautions in time,” he said.

Erdogan also noted the pandemic, which is basically a health issue, has become the biggest crisis after World War II in terms of its economic impacts.

“It is important to be prepared for new situations that will emerge in the post-epidemic world in our region and our country,” the Turkish leader said.

On Monday, Erdogan declared four days of lockdown in 31 provinces on April 23 to 26 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Turkey has so far recorded 90,980 coronavirus cases and 2,140 deaths, according to the latest figures announced by the health ministry.