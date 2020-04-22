Jordan says curfew to continue during Ramadan

Jordan said Tuesday it will continue to impose the curfew during the holy month of Ramadan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jordan’s Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said people will be allowed to buy their basic needs from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m local time during Ramadan that starts this week.

The minister added that the curfew is meant to protect the health of citizens and to keep people away from gatherings.

Travels will be banned after 6:00 p.m. except for permits holders, he said.

Jordan’s Health Minister Saad Jaber said no cases were reported inside Jordan on Tuesday for the second day in a row.