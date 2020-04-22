Turkish, Russian troops hold 5th joint patrol in Syria’s Idlib

Turkey and Russia on Tuesday carried out the fifth joint patrol on the M4 highway in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced.

“Fifth combined Turkish-Russian land patrol was conducted today by air and ground vehicles on the M4 motorway in Syria’s Idlib Province,” said the Turkish defense ministry in a written statement.

Turkey and Russia sealed a deal on March 5 for a temporary cease-fire after tension escalated between the Syrian government and Turkish troops in Idlib.

Russia and Turkey agreed to create a safety corridor 6 km to the north and the south from the strategic M4 highway, which connects Aleppo in northern Syria with Latakia in the northwest.

Moscow and Ankara also agreed on joint patrolling the highway as part of the efforts to reduce tensions in Idlib. Turkey and Russia held their first joint patrol on March 15.