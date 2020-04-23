Half of German companies introduce short-time work: ifo Institute

One in two German companies had introduced short-time work for their employees as a result of the coronavirus crisis, according to an industry survey published by ifo Institute on Thursday.

Retail and trade companies in Germany were affected the most, according to the survey, with 55 percent of companies in the sector having introduced short-time work. Germany’s construction sector was comparatively well off as only 37 percent of companies have applied for short-time work.

“For many companies, short-time work is the method of choice for cushioning short-term sales losses and retaining their workforce,” said Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at ifo Institute.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, 84 percent of companies in Germany are experiencing a decline in sales, according to the survey. Only 4 percent recorded an increase in sales while 12 percent noticed no difference yet.

On Wednesday, the leaders of Germany’s governing coalition CDU/CSU and SPD agreed to increase short-time work benefits from 60 percent to up to 80 percent as an economic aid measure during the coronavirus crisis.

“We are cushioning unacceptable wage losses for those who are on short-time work for a longer period of time, thus also securing purchasing power,” Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Hubertus Heil said on Thursday.

According to the survey by ifo Institute, 69 percent of German companies had already depleted employees’ overtime credits as a legal prerequisite for applying for short-time work in Germany.

And almost one in five German companies was planning to lay off employees or not to renew temporary employment contracts, while 46 percent intended to postpone investments, according to the survey.

“Virtually, the only winner in the coronavirus crisis is working from home,” ifo Institute noted. More than 75 percent of German companies recorded an increase in employees working from home.