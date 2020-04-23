Israeli, German astronomers find origin of Arrokoth object at edge of solar system

Israeli and German scientists have developed a model that explains the unique formation and properties of Arrokoth, the most distant object ever imaged in the solar system, the northern Israel Institute of Technology (Technion) said on Thursday.

Photos of the 36-km-long Arrokoth, also known as “Snowman,” were first taken in 2019 by NASA’s New-Horizons space mission.

This object is located in Kuiper Belt region, where there are many asteroids whose diameters range from a few meters to thousands of kilometers.

Arrokoth consists of two different sized lobes interconnected with a thin neck, which appears to be the product of two smaller objects colliding to form Arrokoth.

According to the model, developed by researchers from the Technion and the University of Tubingen, the two objects gradually approached each other at low speed, and after “rubbing” each other they became one unified object.

The researchers said that simple high-speed collision between two random objects in the Kuiper Belt would smash them, since they are mostly made of soft ice.

The researchers noted that Arrokoth’s low speed and its high inclination angle is a result of the low speed collision that created it.

This model predicts that many other Kuiper Belt objects, and perhaps even the system of the dwarf planet Pluto and its moon Charon, have evolved similarly.

It also predicts that many such objects may be found elsewhere in the solar system.