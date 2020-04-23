Turkey’s wealth fund acquires shares of 6 public insurance companies

The Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF) acquired the shares of six Turkish public insurance companies to consolidate them under one roof, Zafer Sonmez, managing director of the fund, said on Thursday.

“The purchase aimed at increasing Turkey’s domestic savings rate and growing the non-banking financial services sector in the country,” Sonmez told Xinhua.

Through the acquisition of public insurance companies’ non-listed shares from public banks and other related parties, the consolidation project was completed for 6.54 billion Turkish liras (940 million U.S. dollars), the TWF said at a press release.

As part of the deal, the TWF purchased the shares of Gunes Insurance, Halk Insurance, Ziraat Insurance, Vakif Pension and Life, Halk Life and Pension, and Ziraat Life and Pension.

“We highly prioritize this project and consider it to be a milestone on our roadmap in providing capital to Turkey’s strategic investments and supporting the deepening of financial markets,” Sonmez added.

The fund was established in 2016 to improve and increase economic stability in Turkey. It currently holds all or parts of shares of several major Turkish companies, including Turkey’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines and telecommunication giant Turk Telekom.