Daily confirmed cases in Russia hit record as COVID-19 caseload reaches over 80,000

Russia’s daily confirmed cases have registered a new record of 6,361 over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of COVID-19 infections to 80,949 as of Sunday, the country’s coronavirus response center said in a statement.

The death toll from the disease rose by 66 to 747, while 6,767 people have recovered including 517 in the past 24 hours, the statement said.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, confirmed 2,971 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking its total to 42,480.

The disease has spread to all of Russia’s federal subjects, with the Altai Republic confirming its first case on April 17.