Palestine records 4 new COVID-19 cases, 484 in total

Palestine on Friday reported four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in its territories to 484.

Palestinian Minister of Health Mai al-Kaila told a news briefing in Ramallah that the three new cases were recorded in the West Bank and one case was recorded near East Jerusalem.

“The four cases include a nurse from Yatta and a woman from al-Dhahiriya who are both in Hebron district as well as a 12-year-old girl from al-Wallaja near Bethlehem and a 12-year-old boy from Bir Nabala town in northwest of Jerusalem,” she said.

Al-Kaila added that 11 new cases recovered, raising the tally of recoveries to 103 and the death toll of the virus in the Palestinian territories has hit four.

On Thursday, the minister said that the Palestinian medical teams have the ability to conduct 4,000 tests every day, adding that when the first cases were recorded in March, “we were only able to conduct 390 tests a day.”