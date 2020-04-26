Turkey kills 8 PKK members in northern Iraq

Turkish airstrikes killed eight members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) as part of counter-terrorism operations in northern Iraq, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Friday.

“Eight PKK terrorists, identified using reconnaissance and surveillance in the Gara region in northern Iraq, were neutralized by an air operation. Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized,” the ministry tweeted.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized” in statements to imply people in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

On May 27, Turkey launched a military operation dubbed “Operation Claw” targeting PKK strongholds in neighboring Iraq, which Ankara says are used by the group to launch cross-border attacks inside Turkish territory.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU, launched a 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state which caused the lives of more than 40,000 people.