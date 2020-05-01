COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria exceed 1,500, death toll at 66

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria has reached 1,506 while the death toll rose to 66, the country’s Health Ministry said in its regular afternoon report .

There was a rise of 18 in new confirmed cases and one in fatalities from Thursday morning, the ministry said.

As many as 317 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 40 in intensive care, the ministry said.

Overall, 751 of those infected are men and 755 are women, the ministry said, adding that 713 of the cases were registered in the country’s capital city of Sofia.

The number of infected medical staff is 164, the ministry also said.