Cuba sanctions is obstructing aid response to coronavirus, say rights experts

The US economic and financial embargo on Cuba should be lifted, UN-appointed independent rights experts said on Thursday, insisting that it is preventing humanitarians who are trying to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic. In their appeal, the Special Rapporteurs and Independent Experts who report to the Human Rights Council in Geneva urged the withdrawal of measures “aimed at establishing trade barriers”.

Tariffs should be banned, they said, along with quotas and other measures that prevent financing for the purchase of medicine, medical equipment, food and other essential goods.

Repeated calls to the US to waive sanctions had been ignored, the experts continued.

Bringing the virus under control “can only be achieved through joint efforts by all States and international organisations in a spirit of multilateralism, cooperation and solidarity,” they said.