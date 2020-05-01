Cuban government demands investigation into attack on embassy in U.S.

The Cuban government announced on Thursday that it is awaiting an investigation by the United States into an armed attack on the Cuban embassy in Washington D.C.

In an official release, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex) said it is “awaiting the corresponding investigation by U.S. authorities into the identity and motives of the person who carried out this attack and the circumstances surrounding the event.”

During the early hours of Thursday morning, an individual carrying an assault rifle opened fire outside the Cuban mission located in the U.S. capital. The individual is now in police custody.

According to Minrex, no embassy staff were injured, but there was material damage to the building from the bullets.

It is the obligation of the United States to adopt appropriate measures to protect the premises of diplomatic missions against any intrusion or damage, the Minrex release said.