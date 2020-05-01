Disabilities are no reason to deny people their rights during COVID: Bachelet

People with disabilities should be treated just like anyone else at risk from COVID-19, the UN’s top rights official, Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday.

Highlighting reports that that the lives of persons with disabilities “may somehow be given different weight than others” during the pandemic, Ms. Bachelet said that medical decisions about them should be made solely according to “individualized clinical assessments and medical need”. In a guidance note for States, the UN human rights office OHCHR sets out major concerns and highlights promising practices already being undertaken around the world.

The recommendations are in response to the High Commissioner’s warning that people with disabilities are in danger in their own homes, where access to day-to-day support and services may be limited owing to lockdowns.

Some may also suffer greatly from being isolated or confined, problems that can be overcome, Ms Bachelet insisted, as she called for States to adapt existing COVID measures for those in need.