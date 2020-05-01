Greta Thunberg adds voice to child rights driven coronavirus campaign

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has added her support to efforts to protect young people everywhere from the COVID-19 pandemic with a $100,000 donation, UNICEF said last night.

A report issued this month by the United Nations warned that while children have been largely spared from the direct health effects of the disease up to this point, the crisis has had a profound effect on their wellbeing.

Immediate concerns include food shortages, over-stretched healthcare systems, violence and a lack of education.

“Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child rights crisis,” said Ms. Thunberg, adding that all children will be affected “now and in the long-term”.

The Danish activist’s cash donation came through aid organization Human Act, which also gave UNICEF another $100,000 for its emergency programmes to fight COVID-19.

It will pay for soap, masks, gloves, hygiene kits, protective equipment, and ensure access and availability of key supplies and services for children, women and vulnerable people.