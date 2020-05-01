Indiscriminate shelling hits residential area in Libya’s capital

Indiscriminate shelling hit a residential area in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, killing two civilians and injuring two others.

The UN-backed government’s forces accused the rival eastern-based army of the shelling, to which the eastern-based army has not responded yet.

On the other hand, the UN-backed government’s forces announced launching a total of 11 airstrikes on the eastern-based army.

“The air force launched five airstrikes on Watya air base (some 140 km southwest of the capital Tripoli) that targeted personnel and destroyed military vehicles (of the eastern-based army),” Mohamed Gonono, spokesman of the UN-backed government’s forces, said in a statement.

According to the spokesman, another six airstrikes targeted a convoy of armed vehicles and individuals of the eastern-based army in Wadi Mursit area, some 180 km southwest of Tripoli.

The eastern-based army on Wednesday announced a humanitarian truce in the country during the holy month of Ramadan. However, the UN-backed government on Thursday rejected to stop military operations in Libya.

The war between the eastern-based army and the UN-backed government continues in and around Tripoli, despite repeated international calls for cease-fire.