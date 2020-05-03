Iran’s COVID-19 deaths hit 6,156: health ministry

Iranian Health Ministry reported that 65 more people died from the novel coronavirus overnight, pushing the total to 6,156 as of Saturday, according to the state TV.

Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, updated daily figures showing 802 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 96,448.

According to the data, the number of recovered patients stands at 77,350 so far, while 2,787 people are still in critical condition.

The number of administered lab tests since the outbreak of the disease across the country is 484,541, said Jahanpur.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.