Israel records 16,152 coronavirus cases, death toll at 227

Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 51 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total cases in the country to 16,152.

The number of death cases increased from 225 to 227, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 103 to 107, out of 303 patients currently hospitalized.

According to the ministry, the number of recoveries has risen to 9,400, with 244 new recoveries since Friday evening.

Thus, the number of active cases of COVID-19 dropped by 195 to 6,525, the lowest since April 2.

Meanwhile, municipalities of several Israeli cities have announced that they would not reopen schools on Sunday, despite the government’s decision on Friday to partially resume schools.

The government decision includes first to third grade classes as well as 11th and 12th grade classes.

The cities said they are not ready for this move, due to restrictions imposed by the government that include implementing hygiene measures, keeping distance between pupils and learning in small groups.