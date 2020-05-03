Kuwait records 4,619 COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

Kuwait on Saturday reported 242 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths, bringing the total infections to 4,619 and the death toll to 33, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The new cases included three Kuwaiti citizens who returned from Britain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the statement said, adding that 232 new cases had contact with infected patients.

The cause of the infections for the other seven is still under investigation, it noted.

Currently, 2,883 patients are receiving treatment, including 69 in ICU, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti Minister of Health Bassel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of 101 patients from the coronavirus, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 1,703.

The Kuwaiti government has imposed a nationwide curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On March 13, Kuwait suspended all commercial flights. The government also closed stores, malls and barbershops in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.