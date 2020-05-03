Lebanese president warns against move to hinder new cabinet’s work

Lebanese President Michel Aoun warned on Saturday against a “conspiracy” by some political parties aiming to topple the new government and hinder its work by turning protests into violent ones, LBCI local TV channel reported.

“Despite all this, we will not prevent people from protesting peacefully because they have rightful demands but we will also not allow further deterioration to the security situation in the country,” Aoun said.

Aoun said that he understands people’s demands but the failing policies adopted by successive governments in the past 30 years cannot be fixed in only a few days.

Thousands of Lebanese resumed protests in the past few days against the policies adopted by the government and the central bank amid tough restrictions by banks preventing people from withdrawing their money freely.

Lebanese protesters also demanded employment opportunities and the fight against corruption.