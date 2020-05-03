Poland celebrates National Flag Day amid COVID-19 pandemic

Public and residential buildings in Poland flew the red and white national flag on Saturday as the country celebrated the National Flag Day amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the COVID-19 restrictions prompted the cancellation of formal public celebrations, Polish President Andrzej Duda urged Poles to fly the flag as a symbol of patriotism on social media.

“Let’s be proud of our national colors, let’s be proud that we are Poles,” Duda said, according to the Polish Press Agency.

The National Flag Day was established in 2004 to draw the attention of Poles to the importance of the flag and national symbols.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Wednesday that his government will lift additional restrictions next Monday which were put in place to contain the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that 12,415 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far in Poland, of whom 606 patients died.