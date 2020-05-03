Portugal to lend money for protection, disinfection material purchase

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced on Saturday a new financial aid program “especially aimed at micro and small companies” to guarantee the purchase of protective and disinfection materials.

“We know that complying with safety standards will represent increased costs,” he said at the signing ceremony of an agreement between the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) and the Confederation of Commerce and Services, which is part of the mobilization to reactivate the Portuguese economy.

The prime minister said that the program is mainly aimed at the “restaurant and commerce” sector, covering expenses between “500 and up to 5,000 euros,” with 80 percent of the money loaned being “non-refundable.”

“To revive economic life from Monday is to revive the life of the country,” said Antonio Costa.

According to the three-phase reopening measures which will start from May 4, social distancing and wearing a face mask are mandatory in schools, shops, public transports and other limited spaces.

Minister of Planning Nelson de Souza explained that in order to have access to the aid, the company must present “practically just a budget” or proof of past expenses starting on March 18.

Minister of Economy Pedro Siza Vieira said that the agreement determines the rules to be followed by commercial establishments for the reopening, avoiding minimizing contagion and transmission of COVID-19.

“We will be able to guarantee security for consumers and create a climate of trust,” said Viera.

Two months have passed since the first COVID-19 case was identified in the country on March 2.

Saturday marks the end of the state of emergency, which lasted for 45 days and has been renewed twice since March 18.

Portugal now has 1,023 deaths from the COVID-19 and a total of 25,190 cases, according to the health authorities.