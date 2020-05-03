Spanish chefs call on caution, unity as businesses to reopen

Senior Spanish chefs called on caution and solidarity in the catering industry amid the COVID-19 crisis, when they participated in a recent online event organized by the global award “Basque Culinary World Prize.”

The restaurants in Spain have been closed since the government declared a state of emergency nationwide in mid-March and they are not allowed to resume dine-in services until the end of May.

Diego Guerrero, whose restaurant DSTAgE located in Madrid has garnered two Michelin stars, called on caution and unity among his peers during the online talk on Wednesday, as Spain was phasing out lockdowns and mulling plans to reopen its economy.

“We think it is going to be harder to open than to remain closed, because we will have to be more careful than ever,” he said, adding that it is critical to take every precaution against the rebound of the virus.

It is possible that “the first places to open are the first that have to close,” he warned, adding that “we have to understand this crisis affects everyone and that our personal safety is based on the collective safety.”

“Either we all work together (to curb the disease), or this problem won’t be resolved,” he said.

Although the virus-enforced suspension has put the industry under great strain, Eneko Atxa, a senior chef who has a Michelin three-star restaurant in northern Spain and other restaurants around the world, remains optimistic that many restaurants will survive the crisis and have a bigger role in the future.

“I see gastronomy as a medicine which helps to strengthen our health, our spirit and also our economy and we have to be able to use our knowledge in this context to find solutions,” Atxa said at the event.

As of Saturday morning, Spain has reported 213,435 cases, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University.