Turkey reports 1,983 new COVID-19 cases, 124,375 in total

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has reported 1,983 new COVID-19 cases and 78 more deaths in Turkey.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has climbed to 124,375, while the death toll surged to 3,336, Koca tweeted.

Turkey conducted 36,318 tests for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out to 1,111,366, he stated.

In addition, 58,259 patients have recovered from COVID-19, while 1,445 are being treated at intensive care units and 778 are intubated, the minister said.

“For the first time since March 30, the number of daily cases has dropped below 2,000,” said the minister.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11.