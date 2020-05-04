Everton again linked with Zenit striker Sardar Azmoun

Everton have been again linked with Zenit St Petersburg hitman Sardar Azmoun, outlet “Persian Football” reports.

Area Napoli claim that Everton have been offered the chance to sign Iranian Azmoun, pushing him to Premier League clubs as an alternative to Celtic ace Odsonne Edouard.

Standing just over six feet and with a penchant for brilliantly taken headers, Azmoun certainly appears to have the physicality to thrive in English football. He has netted an impressive 26 goals in 45 games since joining Zenit St Petersburg in January 2018.