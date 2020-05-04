Goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz leaves FC Union Berlin

Polish goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz announced via social media that he has decided to leave FC Union Berlin after the season as “it’s right time to say goodbye.”

The player was in talks with the club about extending the contract but they couldn’t reach an agreement. Current season turned out to be the last for Gikiewicz in Berlin as the custodian has rejected Union’s offer. His current contract ends on June 30.

“When I came here, many people were wondering who Gikiewicz was? In every match I had a clear goal to promote to the Bundesliga with Union. We have achieved this with great willingness and determination,” wrote the Pole on Friday.

“However, after two wonderful years it’s time to say goodbye. It’s hard, but that’s the life of a professional athlete. I’m going to be a Union fan even if I leave the club. I’m sad that I won’t be able to say goodbye to the fans at home in the stadium. I hope that such a day will come,” added Gikiewicz.

The Union’s director of professional football Olivier Ruhnert thanked the player on the club’s official website. “He has left an extraordinary mark on Union and he is certainly a player with whom we associate extraordinary experiences and who we will remember long and fondly after this season,” commented Ruhnert.

The Polish goalkeeper joined Union from SC Freiburg on summer 2018. He has played 67 games for the club. In 25 Bundesliga games this season, he has kept six clean sheets