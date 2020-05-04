Lyon president Aulas criticizes Ligue 1 for ending season too early

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has claimed that his club have been “deprived of” the chance to play next season’s European continental competitions after the French Professional Football League (LFP) officially announced the end of the Ligue 1 one day before.

Lyon sit at the seventh position of the standings before the shutdown of the campaign in mid-March, a place which sees the seven-time league title winners outside the European competitions.

“It’s a big loss of opportunity that has a financial value that amounts to dozens of million euros, which will be claimed in damages,” Aulas, whose club has never failed to appear in European competitions since 1995-1996 season, told local newspaper Le Progres.

“We see that this classification is not logical. I don’t want to attack a club more than another but Nice played at home more than us and faced Paris St Germain (PSG) only once while we played them twice,” Aulas added.

The Lyon president has proposed to finish the season by a reduced format of play-offs to decide the final classifications of the league, but didn’t win enough support in the meeting LFP held on Thursday.

Lyon could still qualify for the Europa League through winning the League Cup by defeating PSG, if the final can be staged.

LFP confirmed on Thursday that PSG retained the Ligue 1 title for the third consecutive year, with Marseille ranking the second to qualify for the Champions League, third-placed Rennes to play the Champions League qualifications.

Lyon were not the only club who fired against the decision by LFP. Amiens, who suffered a relegation after ranking the second last, said this is “unfair” to sent teams to the second division with campaign unfinished.

“I find this decision unfair and my role is to defend the interests of Amiens SC,” he said on his club’s Facebook account.

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu told RMC Sport that clubs were welcome to explore legal options but also called for restraint.

“If they want to go to court, let them go,” Maracineanu said, “I appeal to everyone’s solidarity and responsibility. We must also think of others and society. The world must know how to take its losses.”

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday announced that “no sporting events will be allowed to take place until September” amid the ongoing fight against coronavirus pandemic, which closed the door for the resumption of professional football leagues in the country.