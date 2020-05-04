Senegal reports 89 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action announced on Monday 89 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,271 in the country.

Out of 807 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 89 returned positive, the ministry said in a press release, adding that 86 are follow-up contact cases and three are community transmission cases.

A total of 43 patients are declared negative after receiving treatments, while six patients are now in intensive care units.

Senegal also confirmed earlier this morning another death due to COVID-19, a 58 years old male.

Senegalese President Macky Sall decided on Saturday night to extend the state of emergency and the curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., declared on March 24, until June 2, as part of of the measures taken against COVID-19.

In order to contain the spread of the pandemic, Senegalese health authorities have decided to strengthen the active search for cases of COVID-19.

Among the confirmed cases in the country, 1,061 are follow-up contact cases, 86 are imported cases and 124 are community transmission cases. Senegal has reported 10 deaths and 415 recovery cases since March 2.