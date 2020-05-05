Palmeiras keen on Cavani but not price tag

– Palmeiras have confirmed their interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, but admit the Uruguayan’s wage demands may be beyond them.

Cavani’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in June and the 33-year-old is now free to sign a pre-contract with any club as a free agent.

Palmeiras president Mauricio Galiotte met with Cavani’s half-brother, Walter Guglielmone, last year for preliminary talks about a possible contract with the Brazilian club.

“He [Guglielmone] obviously asked if Palmeiras were interested, and all clubs are interested in a player of this size, with that potential,” Galiotte was quoted as saying by Brazilian news service Globo Esporte.

“Obviously we know the complexity of hiring a player of his caliber. He commands a significant salary, by merit. We had a conversation and then we left it there. We didn’t negotiate but I think it’s very difficult right now for any Brazilian or South American team to sign a player like that, especially in the current situation.”

Galiotte ruled out a bid to sign Shanghai SIPG forward Hulk, who has previously expressed a desire to play for the Sao Paulo-based club.