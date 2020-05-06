Bulgaria seizes large amount of smuggled personal protection products

Bulgarian customs inspectors have seized smuggled 498,000 protective masks, 54,600 bottles of antibacterial gel and 2,300 sets of protective clothing at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, authorities said Tuesday.

The products that are currently in high demand due to the coronavirus spread were found in a truck, which was declared to be carrying detergents from Turkey to Romania, the National Customs Agency (NCA) said in a statement.

The smuggled goods were confiscated, the NCA said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.