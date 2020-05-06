Flood injures 3, renders hundreds homeless in N. Afghanistan

Three people were injured and hundreds left homeless as floods swept through several districts in the northern Samangan province on Monday, head of Natural Disaster and Managment Authority in the flood-affected province, Sibghatullah Sayad said Tuesday.

In talks with xinhua the official said that preliminary reports confirm total or partial damage of more than 1,100 houses in the provincial capital Aybak and in the neighboring Hazrat Sultan, Khuram-o-Sarbagh, Roiduab and Dara-e-Suf Payan districts.

Hundreds of hectares of farmlands and gardens have been washed away or damaged and more than 300 cattle were killed.

Survey has been initiated to determine the exact damage and the number of those affected due to the flood, Sayad further said.

Parts of Afghanistan have been the scene of heavy rains and flooding over the past couple of weeks.