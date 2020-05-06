German top court asks ECB to justify bond-buying program

Germany’s Constitutional Court said Tuesday that the European Central Bank (ECB) needs to show within three months’ time that measures taken under its asset purchase program are “not disproportionate” to the economic and fiscal impacts, otherwise the Bundesbank, Germany’s central bank, will be prohibited from participating.

The court said in a verdict that the German federal government and the parliament failed to challenge the appropriateness of ECB’s Public Sector Purchase Program (PSPP), which was launched in 2015 and amounted to a volume of more than 2 trillion euros (2.17 trillion U.S. dollars) as of November 2019.

Current financial aid measures by the European Union or the ECB in connection with the coronavirus crisis are not the subject of the decision, the court noted.

The PSPP is used by the ECB to purchase government bonds and similar government-issued marketable debt securities, in an effort to expand the money supply and promote consumption and investment and raise inflation in the euro area.

The scope and duration of the PSPP can lead to effects that are “disproportionate”, even if it is compliant with the primary law, the court said.

The verdict came after the Court of Justice of the European Union (EU) ruled in December 2018 that the PSPP did not infringe EU law, did not go beyond the ECB mandate and did not violate the ban on monetary budget financing.

The German court said Tuesday that its ruling does not conflict with the EU’s. With regard to the issue of proportionality, the German court said the ECB’s measures related to the PSPP must be classified as “ultra-vires”.

The PSPP has had a major impact on the fiscal policy framework in the member states, affected the banking sector by including risky government bonds on a large scale in the Eurosystem’s balance sheets, and has economic and social impacts on ordinary citizens as well, it said.

The Eurosystem becomes more dependent on the policies of the member states because it is less and less able to end and reverse the PSPP without endangering the stability of the monetary union, the court added.