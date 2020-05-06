Kuwait records 6,289 COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths

Kuwait on Wednesday reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths, bringing the total infections in the country to 6,289 and the death toll to 42, the health ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 4,028 patients are receiving treatment, including 88 in ICU, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Bassel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of 187 patients from the coronavirus, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 2,219.

The Kuwaiti government has imposed a nationwide curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On March 13, Kuwait suspended all commercial flights. The government also closed stores, malls and barbershops in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.