Latvia reports zero new COVID-19 case for first day since start of outbreak

Latvia has recorded the first day with zero new COVID-19 cases since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the Baltic country’s health authorities reported Tuesday.

The Latvian Center for Disease Prevention and Control said that none of the COVID-19 tests carried out over the past 24 hours came back positive.

However, one elderly COVID-19 patient died of the disease, raising the total COVID-19 death toll in Latvia to 17.

To date, Latvia has reported 896 confirmed coronavirus cases and 348 recoveries. Also, 98 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

Latvia detected the first COVID-19 case on March 2, 2020. In a bid to contain the spread of the virus, Latvia entered a national state of emergency from March 13, which was extended to May 12 in April. This week, the government is expected to start revising some of the restrictions introduced as part of the battle against the virus.