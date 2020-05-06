Live COVID-19 updates: New COVID-19 cases in Russia up over 10,000 in 24 hours

– The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

– – – –

MOSCOW — Russia has confirmed 10,102 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 155,370, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Tuesday.

Single-day increases have been over 10,000 for three consecutive days, the center’s data showed.

– – – –

CAPE TOWN — Researchers in South Africa on Monday vaccinated hundreds of health workers with a 100-year-old tuberculosis (TB) in clinical trial in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TASK, a clinical research organization in Cape Town, conducted the trial at Tygerberg Hospital, an officially-designated COVID-19 treatment center in South Africa.

– – – –

WELLINGTON — New Zealand reported no new COVID-19 case over the past 24 hours for two consecutive days, which was “very encouraging”, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said on Tuesday.

Bloomfield told a press conference that one probable case has been reclassified as not being the case, so the total case number dropped by one to 1,486.

The country’s death toll remained unchanged at 20, Bloomfield said, adding four people are in hospital, with none in ICU.

– – – –

SEOUL — South Korea reported three more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,804.

It was the lowest daily increase in 77 days since Feb. 18. The daily caseload hovered below 20 for 18 straight days.

All the new cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,102. The domestic infection logged zero for the second consecutive day.

– – – –

– – – –

WUHAN — No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in central China’s Hubei Province for Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

This marks that Hubei has reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for 31 consecutive days since April 4.