Ukraine reports 366 new COVID-19 cases, total over 12,600

Ukraine reported 12,697 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with 316 deaths and 1,875 recoveries, the country’s health ministry said.

As of Tuesday, 881 children and 2,479 health workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, 366 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 3,762 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized since the beginning of the epidemic, including 418 health workers. Among them, 167 people were on ventilators, including one child and fourteen medical workers.

Ukraine’s armed forces have reported on Tuesday a total of 80 COVID-19 cases, including 40 recoveries and two deaths since the beginning of the epidemic. No new cases were registered over the past 24 hours.

The Ukrainian government on Monday extended its quarantine measures until May 22.