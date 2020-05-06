Update: Ukrainian president calls for modified medical reform to prevent closure of hospitals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for modifications to the country’s medical reform to prevent the closure of more than 300 hospitals across the country, national media reported last night.



Zelensky published a video address on his official website on Monday, noting that the medical reform, launched two years ago, has caused an ambiguous reaction among Ukrainian society.

Zelensky pointed out that the new funding mechanism could lead to the dismissal of about 50,000 doctors and the closure of 332 hospitals across Ukraine. Almost 1,000 hospitals are set to receive less funding than last year.

Zelensky called on the health ministry and parliament to swiftly find solutions to these issues.

A total of 12,697 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 316 deaths and 1,875 recoveries, have been reported in Ukraine as of Tuesday, according to the country’s health ministry.