Around 1.2 mln Germans live in other European countries in 2019: statistics

Around 1.2 million Germans resided in other European countries in 2019, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Wednesday.

Switzerland was the “most popular emigration destination” as approximately 306,000 Germans lived in the country last year, according to Destatis. The number of Germans living in Switzerland had continually grown over the last years.

Austria followed in second place. According to Destatis, around 192,000 Germans were living in Austria, an increase of 3 percent over the previous year.

A “geographical proximity and the lack of a language barrier” made a change of residence for Germans to Switzerland or Austria easier, Destatis explained.

The third largest group of German citizens lived in the United Kingdom. However, the number decreased by 9 percent to around 142,000, according to Destatis.

Since the Brexit referendum in 2016, many Germans had acquired British citizenship, Destatis noted. Because of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union (EU), the residence status of EU citizens had not yet been finally regulated.

“The number of Germans in Spain has been declining for several years,” Destatis noted. Until 2012, Spain had been Germans’ second most popular emigration country after Switzerland but only ranked fourth in 2019.

Because of varying registration laws globally, Destatis only provided official data of Germans living in European countries but had no reliable data for other emigration destinations such as Russia, the United States and China, a Destatis spokesperson told Xinhua on Wednesday.