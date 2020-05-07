Brunei reports 1 new COVID-19 case in 17 days

— Brunei reported one new case of the COVID-19 on Wednesday, breaking the 16-day record without new cases since April 19 and bringing the national tally of cases to 139.

According to Brunei’s Ministry of Health, Case 139 was detected from a nationwide surveillance on citizens and residents in Brunei, including foreign workers. The new case is a 40 years old male, whose source of infection is still under investigation and contact tracing is ongoing.

No new recoveries were recorded on Wednesday, maintaining the total number of recovered cases at 131. The number of active cases still being treated at the National Isolation Center increased to 7. Two patients remain in critical condition and both require Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) and respiratory assistance. The rest are in a stable condition.

There has been one death resulting from the COVID-19 in Brunei.

The ministry added that there are two relapse cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of such cases to 24 individuals.

So far 30 individuals are still undergoing quarantine and 2,551 people have completed the quarantine period. Some 14,754 laboratory tests for the COVID-19 have been conducted.