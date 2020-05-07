Georgia eases COVID-19 restrictions to boost economy

Georgia will lift some coronavirus restrictions starting next week in a bid to revitalize its economy, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Thursday.

All restrictions on entering or exiting the capital will be canceled from May 11, while travel restrictions for two other cities, Rustavi and Gardabani, will be lifted from May 14 and May 18, respectively, said Gakharia at a news briefing here.

The Georgian government has imposed restrictions on entering and leaving some major cities since April 15.

All kinds of production activities as well as shops, except for those selling clothes and shoes, will be allowed to resume operation from May 11, he said.

In addition, the country will reopen its tourism sector step by step, said Gakharia, noting that domestic tourism will resume on June 15, and the country will receive international tourists from July 1.

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Georgia announced a state of emergency across the country early in March, and later a nationwide lockdown on March 30.

The government said the country has confirmed 615 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, while 275 people had recovered.