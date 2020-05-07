German airports lose half a billion euros in revenues every month during COVID-19 shutdown

German airports were losing half a billion euros in revenues every month during the coronavirus shutdown, the German Airports Association (ADV) announced on Thursday.

Due to the collapse of passenger traffic, German airports were “left with almost no income.” According to ADV, German airports had lost 95 percent of their revenues.

At the same time, airports in Germany had to shoulder monthly maintenance costs of 170 million euros (183 million U.S. dollars) in order to maintain operational readiness, ADV noted.

“The COVID-19 crisis and the collapse in air traffic will not leave airports unscathed,” said ADV President Stefan Schulte. “Tens of thousands of jobs are acutely endangered.”

According to ADV, 80 percent of employees at German airports were currently working short-time.

In order to secure as many jobs as possible in the future, ADV urged Germany’s national and state governments to financially support the sector, for example, by reimbursing the costs of maintaining operational readiness of the airports.

On Wednesday, the operator of Germany’s largest airport Frankfurt, Fraport, had already announced losses of 35.7 million euros for the first quarter (Q1) 2020 as its business was “heavily impacted” by the outbreak of the COVID-19.