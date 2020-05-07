Houthi rebels say to build 3,000-bed field hospital in Yemen’s capital given potential spread of COVID-19

The health authorities in Yemen’s Houthi-held capital Sanaa said on Wednesday that they would build a 3,000-bed field hospital in Sanaa given the potential spread of COVID-19, the Houthi-run al-Masirah television reported.

Earlier in the day, the Houthi-controlled security authorities imposed partial lockdown on several markets and neighborhoods in Sanaa, a day after the Houthi-controlled health authorities confirmed the first COVID-19 case in the rebel-held northern provinces, a Somali national found dead in a hotel in Sanaa.

Meanwhile in the south, the internationally recognized Yemeni government confirmed four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the official number of recorded cases in the country to 25, including five deaths.

The World Health Organization has said Yemen’s fragile health system is facing catastrophic shortages after five years of civil war as anti-coronavirus supplies in the country are grossly insufficient.