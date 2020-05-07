Nine migrants to be taken to Malta despite closed ports

Nine migrants — four children and accompanying adults as well as a pregnant woman — will be taken to Malta after the government made a special concession for them to be taken to land, a government spokesman confirmed on Thursday.

They are part of a larger group of around 120 migrants rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta on Wednesday and earlier on Thursday.

Sources said the migrants were rescued from Malta’s search and rescue area when they claimed to be in distress.

Malta has closed its ports to migrant arrivals and has now chartered a second tourist cruise ship to house the migrants until a solution is found at European Union level. The ship will join another one, which the government chartered last week and which currently has 57 migrants on board. It is moored 13 nautical miles off Malta, in international waters.