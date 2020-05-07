Pakistan allocates 188 mln USD to share risks with banks giving loans to SMEs during COVID-19 outbreak

The Pakistani government has allocated 30 billion rupees (about 188 million U.S. dollars) under a credit risk sharing facility for the banks offering financial loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to keep them afloat during the COVID-19 crisis, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The central bank earlier introduced a refinance scheme to support employment and prevent layoff of workers in the SMEs during the pandemic crisis, by offering credit for the three months of wages and salaries expenses at a concessional markup rate to the businesses that commit to not laying off workers in the next three months through banks.

“Taking cognizance of the SMEs finding difficulties in arranging adequate collateral and banks’ risk averseness in taking exposures for such lending under the SBP’s refinance scheme to support employment and prevent layoff of workers, Ministry of Finance has stepped forward to shoulder risk sharing with banks,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the federal government will share the burden of losses due to any bad loans in the future, with the banks under a credit risk sharing facility for the banks spread over four years.

“Under this risk sharing arrangement, the Federal Government will bear 40 percent first loss on principal portion of disbursed loan portfolio of the banks,” the statement added.

The burden-sharing facility by allocation of money by the government will incentivize banks to extend loans to collateral deficient SMEs and small corporates with sales turnover of up to 2 billion rupees (about 13 million U.S. dollars) to avail financing under the SBP refinance scheme.

The risk-sharing mechanism is expected to increase the banks’ incentive to lend to SMEs and small corporates under this scheme, the central bank said, adding that the new move from the government came after a feedback received from relevant stakeholders and in collaboration between the Finance Ministry and the SBP.

“Ministry of Finance’s swift approval of the subsidy to provide risk coverage to banks has made it possible for the SBP to launch this credit risk sharing facility for which relevant circular has been issued today,” said the statement, adding that the SBP will continue to monitor the implementation of the scheme.