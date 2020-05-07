Spain sees slight rise in new COVID-19 deaths

The Spanish Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Services on Wednesday said 244 people lost their lives to the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, a slight rise from below 200 on each of the previous three days.

According to the ministry, the total number of deaths in the European country has climbed to 25,857 as of 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) on Tuesday, with the number of new infections increasing by 685 to 220,325 in total.

The country registered 867 more cases and 185 deaths during the previous 24-hour period.

The Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the coast of northwestern Africa, reported no new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.