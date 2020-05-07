Spain to hold mourning for coronavirus victims: PM

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday announced that the European country will hold official mourning and pay homage for the people who have lost their lives to the coronavirus.

Sanchez made the announcement during a debate in the Spanish Congress (lower chamber of Parliament) as he sought authority to extend the State of Alarm, imposed on March 15, for a further two weeks after it is due to expire on May 9.

The prime minister argued that extending the State of Alarm was “vital” to his government’s four-phase plan to relax social gatherings restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.

Spain is currently in phase zero, or the first stage, of his plan, with most of the country expected to progress to phase one on May 11 depending on each province’s ability to meet certain criteria in containing the virus.

“As soon as the majority of the country is in phase one, the government will declare official mourning and when we are in the ‘new normal,’ we will hold a public homage to the victims,” said Sanchez.

According to the Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Services, 25,857 people in Spain have so far died from the deadly disease.