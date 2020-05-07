Thai gov’t bans joggers from running inside park to prevent spread of COVID-19

Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Wednesday banned running inside parks as droplets from breaths could reach as far as 10 meters.

The gates of public parks have opened in Thailand after recent relaxation of some lockdown measures, with many people flooding into the parks to do their daily exercises.

However, CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said the park is a venue to do walking only.

People should exercise by walking while wearing face masks and should do no running, Taweesin warned, reminding all that the COVID-19 pandemic is still prevalent.

“The droplets from panting runners can reach as far as 10 meters,” said Taweesin, adding “also, it will be difficult to breathe when running at fast pace.”

“Park visitors should be aware to stay at least 1.5 meters apart from everyone.”

The Thai government recently re-opened parks as part of the measures to ease lockdown restrictions.

However, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he will reassess the situation after 14 days of lifting restrictions to see whether a spike of infections will occur.

Thailand on Wednesday saw only one case of the COVID-19 and one fatality.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country stood at 2,989.

A total of 173 patients are under treatment, 2,761 have recovered and been discharged, and there have been 55 deaths.