Uzbekistan invites tenders for construction of electricity transmission line

The Uzbek Energy Ministry on behalf of the National Electric Grids invited tender offers for the engineering, procurement and construction of a 500 kV electricity transmission line between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

As Uzbekistan has obtained financing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the international competitive bidding for the project will be conducted in accordance with the ADB’s ‘single-stage, one-envelope’ bidding procedure, according to a statement from the ministry on Wednesday.

In the procedure, bidders shall submit bids in one envelope containing both the price proposal and the technical proposal. After the envelopes are opened in public, the bids will be evaluated.

The single circuit transmission line will link a substation in the southeastern Uzbek district of Guzar and another in the western Tajik town of Regar, with a distance of 63.5 km.

The invitation is open to bidders from eligible source countries of the ADB and the project is expected to be completed within 12 months of the winning contract coming into effect.